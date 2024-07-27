I recently saw some social media posts about a scam going around targeting artists, where the scammer would pretend to commission art, overpay the artist, then ask for the overpaid amount to be refunded. After the victim does so, the original payment would “bounce”, and the victim is now out of pocket.

My question is, how do you know if money received (on e.g. Paypal, Stripe, online banking etc.) is actually received, and will not “bounce”? My understanding is that this type of balance is different from say, if the payment is actually complete and the sender later disputes it, which is another story. It sounds like in this type of scam the money isn’t actually there to begin with. Is there any indication we can find that suggests that this is shaky money?

In addition, I feel as if people who are not professionals in the financial field, such as myself, rarely think of the underlying things beneath the balance that appears to be in our accounts. I would appreciate if someone could explain some of the fundamentals not just in regards to this type of scams, but also when sending and receiving money in general, or point me to some further reads. Thank you so much!