My acquaintance in the US, Steve is early 20s and his Mom "gave" him a pickup, this a couple yrs ago, but the Mom still has the entire title/loan. There are no cosigners etc. This in I believe Florida /near there region. The bloke works in Alaska (he drove it up there at some point) and now, you guessed it, Mom had troubles and stopped paying a few months ago so $4000 is owing on the loan and the bank wants to repo it. I don't need to tell you something is anyway broken on the truck which would be a $3-4k repair. (The truck would sell for 7k-10k at carmax. God knows how much is owing on it.) The bloke as it happens is returning to the South (say, next month) but, of course, the truck is not drivable long-distances now without the repair in question.

Really I'm just plain nosy,

Would the bank repo it in Alaska? Is that a situation they commonly deal with, truck in another state? (I guess AK/HI the worst possible cases!)

I would imagine there is NO mechanism where, Steve could sell it (ie, on the mother's behalf) to say his mechanic mate Biff for a few dollars and then the $ would flow to the bank, ie, I assume, there's no way lenders would be involved in that sort of deal (ie "Here, we'll trust you with the title whilst you sell it to Biff...!")

Since Steve is leaving AK imminently, it's hard to see other than the vehicle being basically abandoned there, with no owner. Basically I'm wondering if in repo situations, lenders have "repo collection points" in all states or ??

It seems in this situation all the Moms will be able to say to the lenders is "well the truck is stuck in AK, it doesn't run, Steve's already left AK and I don't know what to tell you" - really would the lender just put it deeper and deeper in collection, like any other uncollectible debt?? is a "car loan" in the US basically a personal loan (no collateral) {other than the somewhat comic collateral that is "some old car"} ...? Would bankruptcy be inevitable or is it unlikely for auto loans??

For you insider experts, what would realistically happen in this situation? Wild stuff!

I've only ever had a couple auto loans, in the US, anbd they were just paid off etc. uneventfully. Other than that all I know is what I've seen in the movie Repo-man !