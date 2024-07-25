I have 2 loans (mortgages) and wondering how to calculate which one to pay off first (there are some special conditions):

Loan A: 260.000€ over 35 years. 3,75% p.a. (4,1% p.a. effective), ~1200€/month payment, I can make additional payments of 10.000€/year on this loan (otherwise there is 1% penalty)

Loan B: 50.000€ over 30 years. (~150€/month payment)

This loan went directly to the first loan (so 260.000 - 50.000€ = 210.000€ left).

This is a subsidized loan with 0,5% annual interest for the first 20 years, and then 1,5% interest for the last 10 years. After (earliest) 10 years it is possible to pay the remaining loan off in a lump sum with a 25% discount. (e.g. after 10 years, there is around 50.000€ - 18.000€ = 32.000€ left, then I would only pay 32.000€ x 0,75 = 24.000€)

I want to know: