I have 2 loans (mortgages) and wondering how to calculate which one to pay off first (there are some special conditions):

Loan A: 260.000€ over 35 years. 3,75% p.a. (4,1% p.a. effective), ~1200€/month payment, I can make additional payments of 10.000€/year on this loan (otherwise there is 1% penalty)

Loan B: 50.000€ over 30 years. (~150€/month payment)

This loan went directly to the first loan (so 260.000 - 50.000€ = 210.000€ left).

This is a subsidized loan with 0,5% annual interest for the first 20 years, and then 1,5% interest for the last 10 years. After (earliest) 10 years it is possible to pay the remaining loan off in a lump sum with a 25% discount. (e.g. after 10 years, there is around 50.000€ - 18.000€ = 32.000€ left, then I would only pay 32.000€ x 0,75 = 24.000€)

I want to know:

  • Should I take advantage of the 25% discount after 10 years to pay off loan B, or better put all the money in loan A?
  • How would I calculate this?
  • (other question) How many years are left on loan A (35 years initial), after receiving the money from loan B (50.000€), assuming everything else stays the same.
  • is the 25% discount on the interest or on the principal?
    – littleadv
    Commented 20 mins ago
  • @littleadv added an example - sorry English is not my first language. The 25% discount is regarding the total open amount of the loan at this point in time (after min. 10 years)
    – HectorLector
    Commented 12 mins ago
  • So you get 25% of the remaining balance forgiven? Sounds like a sweet deal.
    – littleadv
    Commented 6 mins ago

