I can't get a straight answer on this as none of the calculators on line make a distinction between my salary and my spouses salary, my ss benefit vs spousal benefits, etc. My situation is this:

married filing jointly I'm turning 62, I won't be working, but my ss benefit is some $30,000 a year. I plan on not having any earned income for 2025, just the ss benefit and withdrawals from 401k/IRA's. The ss benefit is NOT spousal benefits, this is my earned SS benefit. my spouse wants to continue working for 4 more years, making around $100,000 a year.

the question is, are my ss benefits taxable income? not counting taking money out of 401k/IRA, our agi will be the $130,000 (I know the standard deduction but lets forget about that for now,) but MY PERSONAL income is $0. can anybody tell me what I can expect in taxes or how to lessen my tax burden? References would also be great if possible.