I can't get a straight answer on this as none of the calculators on line make a distinction between my salary and my spouses salary, my ss benefit vs spousal benefits, etc. My situation is this:

  1. married filing jointly
  2. I'm turning 62, I won't be working, but my ss benefit is some $30,000 a year. I plan on not having any earned income for 2025, just the ss benefit and withdrawals from 401k/IRA's. The ss benefit is NOT spousal benefits, this is my earned SS benefit.
  3. my spouse wants to continue working for 4 more years, making around $100,000 a year.

the question is, are my ss benefits taxable income? not counting taking money out of 401k/IRA, our agi will be the $130,000 (I know the standard deduction but lets forget about that for now,) but MY PERSONAL income is $0. can anybody tell me what I can expect in taxes or how to lessen my tax burden? References would also be great if possible.

You should take a look at the SSA page on this. Specifically:

File a joint return, and you and your spouse have a combined income* that is

  • Between $32,000 and $44,000, you may have to pay income tax on up to 50% of your benefits.
  • More than $44,000, up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable.

Given that your total AGI on your joint return is expected to be way above the $44K limit, you should expect up to 85% of your benefits to be taxable. It doesn't matter how you attribute the total income between the two of you.

