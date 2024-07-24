GnuCash ver. 3.4

GnuCash does not appear to be using the exact exchange rate that I've input manually.

For example:

I manually enter (via the Price Database tool) an exchange rate of 0.67 U.S. Dollars per 1.00 Andorran Franc.

I then generate a Profit & Loss report, with the "Show Exchange Rates" report option selected.

A look at the end of said report shows that an exchange rate of "₣1.00 $0.67002" is being utilized.

Is there any way to correct this inaccuracy? Is this a bug? If so, has it been corrected yet?