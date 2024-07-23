I own 10 units that i purchased on one note with the proceeds of a 1031 back in 2020. They are a 4 plex and a 6 plex.

Can I sell one of the two buildings and retain the other? What are the implications on the 1031? Can I keep all the 1031 rollover/basis/cap gain inside the one I hold? Do I need to split everything proprotionally?

For simplicity, my last rollover was $400k, my new 10 units were $70k each. I had abotu $200k in cash from the proceeds of the 1031. If I sell 6 now, at $600k, and retain 4 at $400k what is the impact for me in terms of both the new cap gain, but also the rollover portion? If I sell 60% of the property, do I do 60% of the cap gain (inc the 1031)? Do it all? Keep it all in the unsold portion?

Phew. Hopefully that makes sense.

A follow up would be, can I buy (with the 1031 proceeds) a multi-use or multi-family building, and live in any part of it? I know I can't buy specifically a primary residence.