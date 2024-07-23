So from what I understand,when there is a large demand for call options ,the MMs that sell the options see this large demand for it, so they hedge by actually buying the underlying stock . Because after all the marker maker takes both sides of a trade when they "make the market" so if there is a large demand for call options it will usually mean only one side of their orders get filled so they lose inventory and are also making a loss which is why they hedge with the actually stock .

However, I was reading online more about this when I came across this paragraph -----> "One of the primary indicators of market maker activity is trading volume. An unusual spike in volume, particularly in options markets, can often precede large moves in stock prices. For instance, if a market maker accumulates a significant position in call options, it may signal their anticipation of an upward price movement."

Now this was slightly confusing, as while a spike in the volume of the amount of call options being bought can be a precursor of the actually stock price increasing ,since retail traders may see this as a bullish sign for the stock itself so they buy the stock and the MM's buy the stock to hedge ...... the paragraph however says when a Market Maker accumulates a significant position in call options it may signal an increase in price upcoming for the stock.

This confuses me , while the market maker profits from market-making spreads ,its main goal is to provide liquidity so it's on both sides of the trade so it isn't betting on significant directional movements to happen, that's what its avoiding. The only real way I see a market maker accumulating call options is if loads of people are selling their call options so the price of the options goes down which means that only one side of the market maker position gets filled (bid) hence why they are accumulating call options ... but if anything this would signal a decrease in stock price.

The paragraph almost makes it seem like the market maker is trading like a normal retail trader and betting on a price direction ,when in reality if there is a significant demand increase in call options it is unlikely to be the market maker.