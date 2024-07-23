0

I had a meeting with a financial adviser recently.

I told him I was investing in various index funds and I was assuming a growth rate of 7% (minus inflation at 2.6% and fees at 0.4%) so 4% in real terms.

He felt this was too optimistic and a more realistic rate of return would be 2% above inflation.

I asked if that was a pessimistic and therefore safe assumption as my plans involve me working ad-hoc post retirement to plug any gaps, so happy to pick a realistic return as I should be able to adapt if required.

The adviser explained that 2% was a realist return based on years of past performance.

Since the meeting, I've reviewed 20 years of data from the FTSE All World here: https://curvo.eu/backtest/en/market-index/ftse-all-world?currency=eur and note an average return of 10%, which if I include inflation (actual values for the UK) and fees, it returns an average real world growth of 6.5%.

Why does my research yield such a significant difference in growth rates compared to that from a financial advisor?

  • Only 2% long-term annualized growth above inflation seems small; What is the nature of the conversation you were having with this advisor? Are they trying to get you to move money into their management, and invest in particular products? Typically the concern with advisors is that they actually over-promise possible outcomes, so the fact that they appear to be highly conservative may be context that isn't clear, or some other thing.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    Commented 12 mins ago

