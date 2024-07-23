I had a meeting with a financial adviser recently.

I told him I was investing in various index funds and I was assuming a growth rate of 7% (minus inflation at 2.6% and fees at 0.4%) so 4% in real terms.

He felt this was too optimistic and a more realistic rate of return would be 2% above inflation.

I asked if that was a pessimistic and therefore safe assumption as my plans involve me working ad-hoc post retirement to plug any gaps, so happy to pick a realistic return as I should be able to adapt if required.

The adviser explained that 2% was a realist return based on years of past performance.

Since the meeting, I've reviewed 20 years of data from the FTSE All World here: https://curvo.eu/backtest/en/market-index/ftse-all-world?currency=eur and note an average return of 10%, which if I include inflation (actual values for the UK) and fees, it returns an average real world growth of 6.5%.

Why does my research yield such a significant difference in growth rates compared to that from a financial advisor?