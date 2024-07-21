I'm having trouble understanding the best way to organise insurance for two family cars while keeping costs low.

I currently own one car and will shortly take possession of another. Both (for now) will be registered in my name. My partner does not own a car right now, as hers recently went to the scrap yard in the sky.

I have 18 years no claims bonus and she has only 4 years. The quotes we've been given show that me insuring both cars, then adding her as a named driver, will be significantly cheaper than any other option. However, there are some problems with this:

I don't believe this is legal (fronting?) because my partner will be the main driver of at least one of the cars. She'd used it every day to do school runs and drive to work.

My partner would like to accumulate her no-claims discount, which doesn't seem to happen with named drivers, even with multi-car policies.

I've considered letting her take out her own policy on one of the cars, but it looks like insuring a car you do not own means you are only getting liability insurance. It does not cover damage/theft of the car itself. So I'd have to take out my own policy too. It also works out more expensive anyway, even without the extra policy.

I am thinking about handing over ownership of one of the cars to her. She can then take out her own policy, add me as a named driver, and accumulate her discount. But this works out quite a bit more expensive as she can't take advantage of my own bonus. There must be a better way.

Any advice? It all seems messy. Thank you.