I was reading up about market makers and how they provide liquidity and how you can "predict" their movements.I came across this paragraph when reading an article

"Volume Analysis: One of the primary indicators of market maker activity is trading volume. An unusual spike in volume, particularly in options markets, can often precede large moves in stock prices. For instance, if a market maker is accumulating a significant position in call options, it may signal their anticipation of an upward price movement."

When they say that "there is an unusual spike in volume which precedes large moves in stock prices ",I assume they meant that market makers know there will be large moves in a stock price in a certain direction.So as a result, they end up making trades on one side of the market ie buy side if they think the price will fall , in order to stop drastic price movements.

But how does this relate to the options market,if they are trying to stop drastic STOCK price movements ,why load up on option positions?