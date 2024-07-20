It's not possible to transfer a pension fund in its entirety to another person, in the UK, other than in the event of your death. What you can do is bequeath the pension fund to your son in your will (in which case the value will not form part of your estate for inheritance tax purposes).

Reference for the above: https://www.onlinemoneyadvisor.co.uk/pensions/pension-transfers/transfer-to-another-person/

The other thing you could do is draw down on the pension now (assuming you are within the age limits etc to do so) and immediately transfer any money you receive from it to your son as a gift. He could then add the gifts to his own private pension, or any other regular savings vehicle.

If there's a reasonably significant sum of money involved I would consult an IFA to make sure I wasn't missing any aspects. There are a couple of different IFA search engines I am aware of: https://www.unbiased.co.uk and https://www.vouchedfor.co.uk