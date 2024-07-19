This question's been at the back of my mind for some time. The phrase "timing the market" usually comes with some negative connotations, or at least people say it is extremely difficult to do consistently, e.g. in this question. However, it's also widely suggested that value investing (aka "buy great companies at fair prices") works.

Considering that we only buy great companies at fair prices, why don't we call value investing timing the market? It looks highly similar. Suppose I value BigNameCompany and conclude that its stock is worth $50. The price is currently $60, so I don't buy. If the price drops to $50 in the future, then (assuming unchanged circumstances), I buy. I've timed the market, haven't I? Similarly, if the price is currently $40 and it rises to $60, because I value the stock at $50, it seems sensible to sell, therefore timing the market.

I am wondering what the fundamental difference is, if there is one, between value investing* and timing the market.

*I define 'value investing' as attaching an intrinsic value to a stock and buying it only if the current price is below that.