0

The Context:

Me: A Sole Trader with an opened business in Mauritius, currently located in Mauritius, never been to the US, constantly working remotely from Mauritius. (non US citizen)

Company Employer: Based in Europe, but the financial operations are in the US. The contract I am signing states that I am providing services for the EU, not the US.

I've been notified by a potential employer that there's a chance that if they transfer my salary directly into my Mauritian bank account, 30% will be taxed because there's no double tax agreement between the US and Mauritius. They also provided me with this link: TaxNotes Article.

I also found this link: IRS - Persons Employed Abroad by a US Person. Seems like it's applicable to me.

It states:

As a general rule, wages earned by nonresident aliens for services performed outside of the United States for any employer are foreign source income and therefore are not subject to reporting and withholding of U.S. federal income tax.

My Question:

Is this law truly applicable to me? I pay all of my taxes in Mauritius.

Thank you in advance for any insights or advice!

Improve this question
New contributor
Chewiex is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

Is this law truly applicable to me? I pay all of my taxes in Mauritius.

This law doesn't apply to you because US laws don't apply to you. You're neither a US citizen, nor a US resident, nor physically present in the US. You're not under the US jurisdiction.

The law does apply to the company paying you since they are in fact a US company and under the US jurisdiction (you're being paid by the US entity of your EU employer, per your description).

That said, income subject to withholding has to be US-sourced income (see the note in the IRC Sec. 1441(a): "(to the extent that any of such items constitutes gross income from sources within the United States)"). Since you're performing personal services outside the US, your earnings are not a US-sourced income. They're not subject to withholding.

Improve this answer
1
  • Thank you very much for answer!
    – Chewiex
    Commented 39 mins ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .