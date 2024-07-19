The Context:

Me: A Sole Trader with an opened business in Mauritius, currently located in Mauritius, never been to the US, constantly working remotely from Mauritius. (non US citizen)

Company Employer: Based in Europe, but the financial operations are in the US. The contract I am signing states that I am providing services for the EU, not the US.

I've been notified by a potential employer that there's a chance that if they transfer my salary directly into my Mauritian bank account, 30% will be taxed because there's no double tax agreement between the US and Mauritius. They also provided me with this link: TaxNotes Article.

I also found this link: IRS - Persons Employed Abroad by a US Person. Seems like it's applicable to me.

It states:

As a general rule, wages earned by nonresident aliens for services performed outside of the United States for any employer are foreign source income and therefore are not subject to reporting and withholding of U.S. federal income tax.

My Question:

Is this law truly applicable to me? I pay all of my taxes in Mauritius.

Thank you in advance for any insights or advice!