A "loan" company contacted me saying I was approved for up to $4,000. The man said I needed to allow them to deposit $400 into my account to verify my account. Then, he wanted me Cash App the company $220 and once that's received, I can get the amount I want for the loan.

I smell scamming, am I wrong?

Sometimes a legitimate financial company wants to test that the bank information is correct and that you can see the account. They make two small transactions that equal $1.00. They then ask you the amount of each the transactions. They then pull back the funds by reversing the transaction.

There is no reason to do this with $400 instead of $1.00. There is no reason the have you send the $220 to somebody else. But fully expect that once you transfer the $220 they will reverse the original $400 and will disappear.

Yes it is a scam. It doesn't matter if you contact them first, or if they contacted you first. This has all the red flags of a scam.

