I understand that in order for an ETF to follow the value of real estate, you need some RIET to buy it. I wonder if there is some index that is trying to follow the total value of the world's real estate, and an ETF that is trying to hold RIET so as to mimic the index as best as possible (knowing that there are going to be very large gapes).

Thanks, P.S I wonder if there is also something similar to other real assests, such as commodities.