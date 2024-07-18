0

I am a beginner to investing. I was wondering if someone could list the important financial metrics to understand to analyze index funds? I checked Yahoo Finance, and I see some metrics such as YTD return, Expense Ratio, etc. Are these metrics enough?

enter image description here

  • Low fees.

  • Which index they are tracking, of course. Recommended mixes have been discussed in earlier answers.

  • Low fees.

  • Historical performance vs. the index they are tracking.

  • Low fees.

  • A provider you trust.

  • Low fees.

  • Convenient access.

  • Low fees.

