I am a beginner to investing. I was wondering if someone could list the important financial metrics to understand to analyze index funds? I checked Yahoo Finance, and I see some metrics such as YTD return, Expense Ratio, etc. Are these metrics enough?
Low fees.
Which index they are tracking, of course. Recommended mixes have been discussed in earlier answers.
Low fees.
Historical performance vs. the index they are tracking.
Low fees.
A provider you trust.
Low fees.
Convenient access.
Low fees.