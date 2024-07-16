My father recently passed away. Among his documents, I found an insurance policy issued by the Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York way back in the 1960s. I think that company became MONY. But, MONY apparently no longer exists. I did some research online, and it seems they were bought by a French company named AXA. But that leads me to a dead end. There is another company, Equitable, which claims to be the successor to MONY. But They do not recognize the policy number. A monthly debit is still being made on my father's checking account, listed as MONY. Anybody have any idea how I can get in touch with MONY?