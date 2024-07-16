It all depends on how the insurance contracts are written. However, most policies don't have double coverage and there would be a fight over which one has to pay first. Often times they agree to pay half each. The worst thing you would want is to be sued for 7 million and have your current company pay 4 and the new company pay 2 (which is a likely scenario).

You may be approaching the limits of what an umbrella policy's purpose. It might be time to setup some trusts/LLCs and an lawyer can help with that. It would seem that the source of your wealth would determine the kind of protection you should acquire. Also state and local tort and inheritance laws will come into play.

The best thing to do is to talk to a good estate planning lawyer, not some "ham and egger", but someone who is well respected. Given the size of your holdings, being frugal is not advised.

Several people I know cease their umbrella coverage at 1 million despite having assets over that amount. They figure that is good enough, and in many cases that is that is based on advice from a lawyer.