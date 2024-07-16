I need some advice. I am currently processing a crypto recovery,with an agency and we did some transaction validation. Out of 200k USD which was lost they where able to recover 90% of my lost, and I have only received only 60k USD and its been four days already since we started. I am a bit worried, i will like to know if they took the remaining of my money or if it is actually impossible to recover entirely everything i lost.
Please explain more. Maybe you got scammed. There is no such thing as cryptocurrency recovery.– Stack Exchange Supports IsraelCommented 5 mins ago
