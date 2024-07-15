I agreed to be a co-signer for my daughter and after all the paperwork was completed which I never signed any of it I found out I am the buyer and she is not on the loan or title at all. I live in another state I never signed any loan agreements or paperwork only app to be a co-signer what can I do
This is common. Car dealerships lie. There really isn't such thing as a cosigner in most car transactions, only a co-owner. Not only are you responsible for the loan, you are exposed to a liability suit if your daughter harms someone or something with this car.
It is almost always best to arrange outside financing prior to going to a dealership. This is also your remedy. After a few payments, see if your daughter can obtain financing for the car from her bank or credit union.
I am responsible even though I never signed any paperwork regarding the auto loan Commented 24 mins ago
You may have a fraud case, perhaps contact a lawyer. They probably forged your signature.– Pete B.Commented 8 mins ago