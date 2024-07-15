This is common. Car dealerships lie. There really isn't such thing as a cosigner in most car transactions, only a co-owner. Not only are you responsible for the loan, you are exposed to a liability suit if your daughter harms someone or something with this car.

It is almost always best to arrange outside financing prior to going to a dealership. This is also your remedy. After a few payments, see if your daughter can obtain financing for the car from her bank or credit union.