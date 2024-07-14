I know there are other questions that address this, but I'm a little confused on the intuition.

Say bid is 90, weighted mid is 90.4, and ask is 91. So the bid/ask spread is 1. If I want to sell now, I would hit the bid at 90.

I was told that the cost I am paying to do this is the 0.6 edge between the ask and the mid, since the ask is the best price someone currently is offering to sell at, and I am going up through mid to sell. That makes sense in terms of opportunity cost. But given that I'm willing to sell through mid, wouldn't I literally be paying the the 0.4 edge between bid and the mid? (the markdown)