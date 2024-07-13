A few years ago a bought a new car from a Hyundai dealership with GAP insurance. It was all financed through Chase bank. This year I traded it in for another new car (different dealership). As part of the trade-in deal, I paid off the first car early and the new dealership said I was entitled to a refund on my unused GAP insurance that came with it.

So I contacted the first dealership about it, and the finance guy there had me submit some forms and proof of pay-off of the first car. He said to wait 8 weeks for a refund. So I waited the 8 weeks and none came. After that wait I recontacted the dealership and asked them what the hold-up might be. The finance guy said he submitted the forms to the financing bank, and that they were the ones who I should expect the refund from. So I contacted the bank, and they said that they do not handle the GAP refund because my account is closed.

So now I have the dealership and the bank pointing fingers at each-other, and no money in sight. The finance guy at the dealership is also very unresponsive. He rarely answers his phone or emails. What might I do, file a small claims suit against the dealership or the bank? By the way this was all in California, USA, if it matters.