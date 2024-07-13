I am a tech entrepreneur. I have a lot of friends who work in the tech industry as well. I would like to start an investment company and ask my friends to invest their money in it. Then, I will find good investment opportunities and suggest them to my friends for investment. (It's not that simple; I just want to give a summary to ask my primary question.)

My primary question is: Do I need any specific license or certificate for myself or my company to do that? If so, what is the minimum requirement for doing that?