My partner and I are trying to figure out the correct tax strategy to exercise the largest amount of ISOs without triggering AMT.

Situation

Strike Price: $20

FMV: $200

W2 Income: $150,000

NSOs: 1000

ISOs: 1000

Understanding

From what I can gather from other posts and resources on the internet, the exercise of NSOs adds the bargain element as regular income to the current year. That change would increase the AGI value in your TMT calculation letting you exercise a greater number of ISOs in that year.

Question

Is this understanding of how AGI is calculated for the purposes of TMT correct, or would we risk ending up with a large AMT bill? We are going to book a meeting with a tax advisor, but wanted to confirm my understanding first.

I've been using an online AMT calculator to play around with some of the values.