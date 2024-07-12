I checked all sources, including Google Finance, Yahoo Finance, and even NASDAQ. They displayed an inaccurate price when compared with the information on the company's own website.

For example, Nvidia's closing price is listed as $132.91 on the company's website, but all other sources showed it traded at $13.29. You can see this in a Google Sheet with the formula =GOOGLEFINANCE("NVDA","price","03/16/2021") .

Even after accounting for the stock splits that occurred twice since 2021, resulting in a 1:40 split, the prices still do not match. Any idea why?