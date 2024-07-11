I have both a stocks and shares ISA, and a lifetime ISA. I pay similar amounts into both and make sure to keep under the total £20,000 limit. Both ISAs have money in the S&P 500 as accumulator tracker funds. My stocks and shares ISA returns about 10% whilst my lifetime ISA only returns 8%. I know they are different products, but shouldn't they return the same percentage if they are both tracking the same market?
Why do my lifetime ISA and stocks and shares ISA perform differently if they've both bought the same fund?
