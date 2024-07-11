0

I have both a stocks and shares ISA, and a lifetime ISA. I pay similar amounts into both and make sure to keep under the total £20,000 limit. Both ISAs have money in the S&P 500 as accumulator tracker funds. My stocks and shares ISA returns about 10% whilst my lifetime ISA only returns 8%. I know they are different products, but shouldn't they return the same percentage if they are both tracking the same market?

