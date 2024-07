I was on my dad's insurance. When he retired in 2020, he went on Medicare, and enrolled my siblings and I in COBRA. I am about to turn 26. I know that "dependents may enroll in COBRA for up to 36 months if the dependent child marries or reaches age 26", but my question is can I enroll in COBRA again?

In my experience the former employer sends a COBRA election notice, who would send that in this case, the insurance company?