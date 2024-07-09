In the last few days I've been trying to build an understanding of this behavior that can commonly be seen on financial markets of price retests and have stumbled on a few, I must say, interesting videos of a trader that describes his approach to price action reading that can be summed up in the fact that price often moves between previous price reaction areas/levels and either the move gets rejected (support/resistance remains valid) or breaks through. Indeed, looking at what a tool like Bookmap shows, price often seems to be attracted by liquidity zones (area where take profit/stop/entry orders are sitting).

What I keep not understanding is how and why this is occurring and who/what is causing this behavior (market makers? professional traders?). I understand that for price to move in any direction you need both buyers and sellers (I was reading an interesting article by Ed Yardeni that on a larger scale says 'We Need More Bears To Keep The Bull Market Going' but I suppose this is just as true also on a daily micro scale for a specific financial instrument) so to have price move in any direction price probably needs to jump like a flipper ball from liquidity zone to liquidity zone.

Or is hitting of liquidity zones something that larger traders cause to allow entering/existing markets and at the same time limit the consequent impact on price?

But on the other hand isn't going against resistance/support areas contradicting the idea that price should travel the road of least resistance?