I'm just getting started with GnuCash, and trying to manage a fairly simple account (Max 5 transactions each month).

I exported my transaction history from my bank, and the CSV they provide has an "Amount" column that is either positive or negative and a "type" column that is "Deposit" or "Withdrawal" -- but GnuCash wants "Deposit" and "Withdrawal" in separate columns.

I know I could just edit the file to move the Deposits and Withdrawals to separate columns, but is there a straightforward way to force GnuCash to work with the columns that I have?