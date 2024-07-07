I have bank accounts in the US, but I live overseas. The US banks insist on sending security codes (OTPs) to me via SMS. And they’ll only send to a US phone number, which I no longer have. And they send the messages from “shortcode” numbers, so many “virtual” phone services can’t receive them.

It appears that this OTP-via-SMS method is very popular among US banks. Maybe it's even mandated by some banking regulation. So I’m wondering if there are non-bank institutions with more convenient security methods that would serve my needs. Credit union? Brokerage account? Paypal? What?

My needs are pretty simple: I need a place to electronically deposit paychecks, pension payments, and social security checks, and I need to be able to transfer funds to other places (e.g. wire transfers). I don’t need to write checks.