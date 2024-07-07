0

I am an Indian citizen and have been working as a Research Scientist on an H1B (lottery exempt) visa at a US university since November 2023. Prior to this, I was on a J-1 visa (Research Scholar) at a national lab in the US starting in 2018.

Before moving to the US, I was a consultant at a startup in Singapore and was awarded equity in the company. The equity vested over three years, and I am now eligible to cash it out. I would like to transfer the proceeds to my US bank account.

Since Singapore does not tax capital gains, I do not owe any taxes on this equity there.

I would like to know if I need to pay taxes on this equity in the US. If so, how should I report it to the IRS? Additionally, is receiving such income legal given my current H1B visa status? I am expecting to receive permanent residency in the US later this year. Should I wait to receive my green card before transferring the equity money from Singapore to my US bank account?

I would like to know if I need to pay taxes on this equity in the US.

Yes, if you're a US tax resident - your worldwide income is taxed by the US.

If so, how should I report it to the IRS?

It goes on your Schedule D of the Federal tax return (form 1040), just like any other capital gains.

Additionally, is receiving such income legal given my current H1B visa status?

There are no restrictions on ability to transact with your personal assets in any of the US visas, including H1b.

Should I wait to receive my green card before transferring the equity money from Singapore to my US bank account?

I don't think it matters for green card whether you have money in Singapore or not.

