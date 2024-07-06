I live in Japan, but I have bank accounts in the US. The US banks (especially Bank of America) insist on sending security codes to me via SMS. And they’ll only send to a US phone number, which I no longer have. I’m tired of dealing with these bozos, so want to move my (fairly sizable) assets to a different bank.

Are there other banks that have more modern/enlightened methods of sending security codes (e.g. via email, phone app, or some other internet-based channel)? Or just a plain old phone call?