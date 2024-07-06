Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions seeking product, service recommendations or other off-site resources are off-topic because they tend to become obsolete quickly. Instead, describe your situation and the specific problem you're trying to solve. Closed yesterday. The community is reviewing whether to reopen this question as of 1 hour ago. Improve this question

I live in Japan, but I have bank accounts in the US. The US banks (especially Bank of America) insist on sending security codes (OTPs) to me via SMS. And they’ll only send to a US phone number, which I no longer have. And they send the messages from “shortcode” numbers, so many “virtual” phone services can’t receive them.

Is this OTP-via-SMS method universally used by all US banks, or is it worth me searching for one that uses other approaches?

How do people solve this problem? Surely I’m not the only person who has a US bank account but does not have a U.S. cellular connection.