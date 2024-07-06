0

I live in Japan, but I have bank accounts in the US. The US banks (especially Bank of America) insist on sending security codes (OTPs) to me via SMS. And they’ll only send to a US phone number, which I no longer have. And they send the messages from “shortcode” numbers, so many “virtual” phone services can’t receive them.

Is this OTP-via-SMS method universally used by all US banks, or is it worth me searching for one that uses other approaches?

How do people solve this problem? Surely I’m not the only person who has a US bank account but does not have a U.S. cellular connection.

Improve this question
2
  • Usually, if you can't get a text there's an option to have them call the same number and read it out. Some banks allow authonticator apps (I know of Morgan Stanley), some use app authentication (I know of Fidelity), some allow foreign numbers (I know of IBKR) - you'll need to do some research.
    – littleadv
    Commented yesterday
  • Thanks very much. I’m going to edit the question to a form that won’t get closed.
    – bubba
    Commented yesterday

0

Reset to default

Browse other questions tagged .