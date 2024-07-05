I was going through my statement the other day after noticing money missing and some other transactions I didn't recognize.. The atm had been taking $3 for a balance check..(also Im remembering now very sneaky way there doing this) and Also I'll point out I had no knowledge of this till I saw my statement?? Then I look and see same time and day additional $3 for transaction..6 damn dollars...again no knowledge of this what so ever till now.. Btw I must tell you in advance I have some money issues I wish to discuss soon once I realize or not where i went wrong..could or not possibly have to do with emotional spending..due to depression or i have no idea..actually why ..but even now 20 times more depressed than before? Just a heads up.. Anyway atm thing...need some insight and thoughts in how to remedy this problem..I'm sick getting ripped off.. Not to mention refunds from store..took you 1 millionth of a second to tske my money off my card..but gonna take you 3 to 10 days to return it?? ....stop it. Consumers allowing this bullcrap..as far as atm companies not allowing you take more than 300 ..is only because they make more ..cause you'll need to make 2 transactions now..on my case would be usually $9 because they was taking the 1st $3 with out my knowledge..then recharging $3 for actual transaction Thanks for any guidance here.