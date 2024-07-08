When you use an ATM there are two ways you can be charged:

by your bank

by the owner of the machine.

Sometimes if you use a machine that is in a network your bank belongs to there will not be any charges by the machine owner. In some cases your bank will reimburse you for a small number of out if network uses per month.

To see which ATM network your card works with check the back of the card, or the bank website.

To know how they handle out of network fees check your bank website.

The website will also list off the ATM related fees and limits.

When I first got a ATM card decades ago it was normal to be charged $0.50 to check your balance. You were trapped into doing so because you couldn't use an app on a smart phone (because we didn't even have a cell phone), there was no webpage to log into, there wasn't even a touch tone phone interface. You either visited the bank in person, or waited for the monthly statement in the mail.

Today if you use the web interface, or the smartphone app, there should not be a need to use the check balance feature of the ATM. That can in your situation avoid a large amount of your fees.

Other ways to avoid most fees: use a debit card at the register to pay for things; use a credit card.

Both of these options have benefits and risks. If you are always flirting with going negative on your account a debit card doesn't solve that problem. If using a credit card will cause you to overspend, then moving from cash to plastic is risky.