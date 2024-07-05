This is related to the comment Is billing address required for debit card payments in the UK?

I have paid online countless times by indicating billing addresses which don't match the one on record at the bank whose card I was using; there were never any problems even with the most well-known and respectable firms.

I am now about to pay the UK Home Office via MOTO (writing down my debit card numbers and security code) with a card registered in the EU and I don't want to disclose my EU address: I would leave the Cardholder address field blank in the payment slip, or indicate my UK address which has nothing to do with my EU bank account (this is the address I indicated in the application form which this payment is related to). The comment linked above says that if I don't give the address, they will reject the payment and if I give an address that doesn't match the one the bank has for me, they will reject the payment and quite possibly flag my application as fraudulent. This harsh prediction doesn't match my experience; any thoughts?