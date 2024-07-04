I know wash sale generally applies to a loss on a stock sale. But what if I want to sell stock at a profit, and immediately rebuy to increase my cost basis to mitigate future capital gains? Does the wash sale rule apply?
2This question is similar to: Do IRS wash sale rules apply to gains as well as losses?. If you believe it’s different, please edit the question, make it clear how it’s different and/or how the answers on that question are not helpful for your problem.– mhoran_psprepCommented 50 mins ago
You're mitigating future capital gains by realizing current capital gains, not entirely sure what your logic is here.– littleadvCommented 39 mins ago
