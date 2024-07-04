Basically, what the PLR you cited in the comment says is this:

If there's a medical reason for the procedure (whether it is elective or necessary), then it qualifies for deduction. The example given was of a vasectomy, or IVF for someone for whom it's needed due to the limitation of their body.

If there's no medical reason - then it doesn't. The example given was similar to your situation: a single male going through IVF/surrogate process to create a child for himself with a donor egg. Since your partner, doesn't matter the term, is not your spouse - from legal perspective your situation is essentially the same.

So based on this PLR, I'd say that the IRS takes the position that you cannot.