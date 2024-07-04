6.4A Record the following transactions for the month of January of a small finishing retailer, balance-off all the accounts, and then extract a trial balance as at 31 January 2012. 2012 Jan 1 Started in business with £10,500 cash. 2 Put £9,000 of the cash into a bank account. 3 Bought goods tot cash £550. 4 Bought goods on credit from: T. Dry £800; F. Hood £930; M. Smith £160; G. Low £510. 5 Bought stationery on credit from Buttons Ltd f89. 6 Sold goods on credit to: R. Tong £170; L. Fish £240; M. Singh £326; A. Tom £204. 8 Paid rent by cheque £220. 10 Bought fixtures on credit from Chiefs Ltd £610. 11 Paid salaries in cash £790. 14 Returned goods to: F. Hood £30; M. Smith £42. 15 Bought van by cheque £6,500. 16 Received loan from B. Barclay by cheque E2,000. 18 Goods returned to us by: R. Tong £5; M. Singh £20. 21 Cash sales £145. 24 Sold goods on credit to: L. Fish E130; A. Tom £410; R. Pleat £158. 26 We paid the following by cheque: F. Hood £900; M. Smith £118. 29 Received cheques from: R. Pleat f158; L. Fish £370. 30 Received a further loan from B. Barclay by cash £500. 30 Received £614 cash from A. Tom.