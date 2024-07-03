0

I would like to know what are my options in protecting my equity portfolio in the short term. I assume there are different costs involved in each. I own a number of ETFs and would like to protect myself from large losses in value in my portfolio. One way is to buy put options=insurance for the horizon I am trying to hedge. If the ETF price goes down the options will actually increase in value and I will make money. I will also have a floor with a strike I bought it for. Is there another way to hedge myself? All the personal finance books tell me to buy and hold a diversified portfolio but I am not comfortable to have its value drop below certain threshold so I would like to consider hedging.

  • Treasury bonds are good hedge against equity. It can be cheaper than put options.
    – xuhdev
    Commented 58 mins ago

