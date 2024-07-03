0

As per the title; additional clarification: the payment is in GBP and my debit card is registered at an EU address. I'm paying by using a paper payment slip, and I don't think that mismatch between the EU address of registration of my card and the billing address on the payment slip will cause issues because the organisation I'm paying also has my passport (it's a government agency).

I'm inclined to think that using a DEBIT card leaves no trace on and be invisible to the credit score/report/history. Am I correct? If yes, is there such thing as debit score/report/history?

Thank you so much.

I don't think credit scores work the way you think they do. The credit scoring agencies don't know anything about any individual payments you may or may not make by different cards. They get statement-level information from the card providers and banks - for example, what is your average monthly balance, how many times have you been late with your payment, what is the total amount of credit you are carrying.

What is your actual concern here? That by making one particular payment by one method or another you will impact your credit score?

  • To answer OP's other question explicitly, there's no "debit score". That's because "credit" roughly means "loan" here, and a credit score thus measures how good you are at repaying your debts. Nobody needs to measure your ability to spend your own money.
    – TooTea
    Commented 1 hour ago

