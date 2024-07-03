As per the title; additional clarification: the payment is in GBP and my debit card is registered at an EU address. I'm paying by using a paper payment slip, and I don't think that mismatch between the EU address of registration of my card and the billing address on the payment slip will cause issues because the organisation I'm paying also has my passport (it's a government agency).

I'm inclined to think that using a DEBIT card leaves no trace on and be invisible to the credit score/report/history. Am I correct? If yes, is there such thing as debit score/report/history?

Thank you so much.