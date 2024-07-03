I'm using a paper payment slip to pay something in GBP in the UK with an EU debit card registered at an EU address. The form was also designed for people who might pay with credit card. There's a section requesting cardholder name and address: is this relevant for my debit-card payment? Because in my life I was only requested the billing address when paying online with credit card; but on the other hand I never paid by debit card online either...

EDIT: in fact I would not understand the point of the billing address for such debit card payments when no additional verification is needed (as in my case, because I'm paying a government agency whom I'm sending my passport together with the payment slip), when debit card payments offline require no address!