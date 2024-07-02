a single member S-corp has consulting business and also a Registered investment advisor (RIA) firm (owner has series-65 & series-7 license and got the firm registered using CA/SEC to be a investment advisor ). Consulting business generates revenue that exceeds expenses (business expenses including payroll). Can the revenue be used to buy investment assets for RIA business (with out subject to taxes. i.e deduct as expense, intra-company loan, provisioning for future ) for the reasons, the business has financial arm and the investment vehicle is income producing?

what other ways to do this on a pre-tax basis (taxed to the owner of S-corp) as loan from revenue (or income) etc ?