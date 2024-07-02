There's not an income threshold - underpayment penalties are based on the total net tax that you owe (total tax minus what was prepaid or withheld from paychecks).

If you do not have any withholdings from a job, then yes you should make estimated tax payments:

From the IRS (emphasis added):

Taxes must be paid as you earn or receive income during the year, either through withholding or estimated tax payments. If the amount of income tax withheld from your salary or pension is not enough, or if you receive income such as interest, dividends, alimony, self-employment income, capital gains, prizes and awards, you may have to make estimated tax payments.

One rough estimate would be to estimate your total taxable income for the year, subtract off any deductions (standard or itemized), and calculate your tax due based on your tax bracket. Then pay however much the income for that quarter contributed to that total (e.g. 25% if it's the same each quarter).

If you don't want to go through that, then pay 25% of your interest income each quarter and hope it's enough - at worst you'll get it back as a refund. (This is not professional tax advice - if you want professional advice see a tax professional that can look at your specific situation)