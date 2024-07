Here is a snippet of a return filed for AY 2023-24, generated by Indian Income tax website -

How did they get 6567 as tax ? (10% of 405289 is much greater)

I tried to look up "instructions", but only found https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/sites/default/files/2021-05/Instructions_ITR2_AY2021_22.pdf , which was unclear.