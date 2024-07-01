I'm migrating to GnuCash from Money Manager Ex (MMEX) with 8 years of transactions. I've tried exporting accounts and transactions with QIF files but I always get the same error: "Missing QIF investment action for transaction dated XX-XX-XX". I've tried to see if I can spot the error in the QIF file but I can't see anything out of the ordinary. I've even deleted all transactions of said data and it only moves the error to another date. Any experience or suggestions on how to migrate from MMEX to GnuCash?