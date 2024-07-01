I have an SBI NRO Savings account. On 30.03.24 and 30.06.24 Tax and Cess has been deducted in my above SB a/c. What is this and how to avoid
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 4 times
New contributor
Add a comment |
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
I have an SBI NRO Savings account. On 30.03.24 and 30.06.24 Tax and Cess has been deducted in my above SB a/c. What is this and how to avoid