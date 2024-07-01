The 10 year Treasury bond, and 20+ Year yield rose sharply after U.S inflation data came in inline with expectations. On the same day though, you had the Presidential debate, and news of inflation rising in other countries around the world. Some think a Trump presidency will be bad for inflation going up.

Bond price futures look to be strongly negative today.

Is the large rise in Treasury yields since the inflation data a sign that the market thinks inflation is on the up globally, even though inflation was inline?

Or is the fall in bond prices simply investors moving more into stocks due to the inline data and subsequent interest rate action?

Or just a range bound correction naybe?