On page 34 of "Essay Exam Writing for the California Bar Exam" by Basick Schindler (2nd edition), the book says the following:

Dividends are the distribution of cash, property, or stock that a shareholder may receive from the corporation. Dividends are given at the board's discretion. A distribution is disallowed if it would lead to insolvency or is disallowed in the articles. Types of dividend distribution:

(1) Preferred with dividend preference: Paid fist to preferred with dividend preference as to stated amount, then remaining amount is paid to common stock.

(2) Preferred and participating: Paid first to preferred and participating as indicated in preferred amount, then remaining amount is paid to common stock. (Preferred and participating stockholders also get a share of the dividends paid to common stockholders, if any).

(3) Preferred and cumulative: Paid first to preferred and cumulative as indicated for number of years not paid in the past, then remaining amount is paid to common stock.

(4) Cumulative if earned: Dividends cumulate only if the corporation's total earnings for the year are more than the total amount of preferred dividends that would need to be paid out for the year.

(5) Common stock (nonpreferred): Paid last and all shares are paid in equal amount.

The moment the book gets to the numbered list I get lost. I understand that there are different classifications of stock (preferred and common). But everything else confuses me. What is a "dividend preference"? "Participating" as in participating in what? And what is the difference between bullets 3 and 4?

Please help me understand the bullet list in plain English in a way that differentiates each bullet point from each other.