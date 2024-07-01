Consider the following:
- Bob is a US taxpayer, living in the US, working for a US firm.
- Bob is enrolled into his firm's ESPP program. The ESPP purchase date (source) is June 28, 2024.
- Bob receives some RSUs from his firm. The RSU grant date is July 12, 2024.
If Bob sells some RSUs at a loss between July 12, 2024 and July 28, 2024, is that considered a wash sale (source)?
Definitions:
- The ESPP purchase date a.k.a. date acquired a.k.a. exercise date for an Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) is the date when shares are deposited into an employee's stock plan account.
- The grant date of restricted stock units (RSUs) is the date when shares are deposited into an employee's stock plan account.