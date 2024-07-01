Consider the following:

Bob is a US taxpayer, living in the US, working for a US firm.

Bob is enrolled into his firm's ESPP program. The ESPP purchase date (source) is June 28, 2024.

Bob receives some RSUs from his firm. The RSU grant date is July 12, 2024.

If Bob sells some RSUs at a loss between July 12, 2024 and July 28, 2024, is that considered a wash sale (source)?

Definitions: